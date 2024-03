Discover ADI’s Newest Tactical Grade, Six Degrees of Freedom IMU

Press Release

The ADIS16545/ADIS16547 offers a technological leap that brings the SWAP-C value of MEMS to fiber optic gyro (FOG) applications.

The newest 6 DoF, fully calibrated, IMUs to join ADIs portfolio offer all-condition repeatability as low as 100 °/hr (gyroscope) and 1 mgee (accelerometer), representing the combination of turn-on drift, thermal hysteresis, vibration rejection and end-of-life drift.