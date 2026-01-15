Military Embedded Systems

E-2D identification friend or foe service depot to be established for U.S. Navy by BAE Systems

January 15, 2026

Image via BAE Systems

SAN DIEGO, California. BAE Systems won a $62 million U.S. Navy contract to establish a service depot capability at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest to support the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye AN/APX-122A Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) interrogator system, the company announced in a statement.

The work will add testing, troubleshooting, diagnostic, and repair capacity for the interrogator system within the existing depot line at the San Diego facility, the statement reads. BAE Systems says it will develop a depot test station to perform diagnostics and repairs on modules within the E-2D IFF system and provide sustainment support after the capability is delivered to the Navy. The company states the depot approach is intended to improve mission readiness and aircraft availability while reducing turnaround time for repairs.

The company describes the interrogator as part of the E-2D’s command-and-control mission set, helping operators identify allied forces and potential threats. BAE Systems notes that the Hawkeye interrogator system is manufactured at its facilities in Greenlawn, New York and Manassas, Virginia, the statement adds.

