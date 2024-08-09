Helicopter-mounted laser mine detection to be provided to South Korea by Northrop, Genohco

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Northrop Grumman

MELBOURNE, Florida. Northrop Grumman and Genohco have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on South Korea's Mine Countermeasures Helicopter (KMCH) program, Northrop Grumman announced in a statement.

The agreement outlines Genohco’s role in manufacturing hardware components for Northrop Grumman's Airborne Laser Mine Detection System (ALMDS). This MOU builds on Northrop Grumman's existing contract with Korea Aerospace Industries, which was established in 2023 to provide ALMDS solutions and technical support for the program's Engineering, Manufacturing, and Design phase, according to the statement.

The ALMDS, which is mounted to helicopter platforms, is designed to detect, classify, and locate floating and near-surface moored mines, the company says, adding that it offers untethered operations both day and night for high area search rates and precise target geo-location.

Northrop Grumman has previously delivered 24 ALMDS units to the U.S. Navy and four units to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.