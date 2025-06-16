Military Embedded Systems

RAF Typhoon's future radar gets more funding

June 16, 2025

Image via BAE Systems

LONDON, United Kingdom. BAE Systems won a £204.6 million contract from the UK Ministry of Defence to support production and integration of the European Common Radar System Mark 2 (ECRS Mk2) onto Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The funding will enable BAE Systems and Leonardo UK to begin manufacturing components and prepare for aircraft integration, ahead of a full-rate production contract expected in 2025, the statement reads.

The ECRS Mk2 radar is intended to provide air and ground target detection, tracking, and identification capabilities, while also incorporating electronic warfare functionality through a multi-functional array, the company says.

Initial production units are planned for availability by 2028, following the completion of ground and flight testing earlier this year at BAE Systems’ Warton facility, the statement adds.

The radar is developed and built by Leonardo at its Edinburgh and Luton sites and will be integrated into the aircraft by BAE Systems in Lancashire, the statement says.

