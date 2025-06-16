Aeluma signs contract with U.S. Navy to accelerate photodetector development

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Aeluma GOLETA, Calif. Semiconductor company Aeluma, Inc. announced a contract with the U.S. Navy that could accelerate development of high-speed photodetectors for government and commercial applications.

The newly signed contract -- for as much as $1.3 million in funding -- includes a major global interconnect manufacturer as a proposed subcontractor, Aeluma states, and involves support from a top-tier government prime contractor.

According to the company announcement, Aeluma's large-diameter wafer platform is compatible with wafer-scale integration with complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) electronics using advanced packaging. The large-diameter wafer platform technology is aimed at enabling cost-effective solutions across high-growth markets including mobile, artificial intelligence (AI), defense and aerospace, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum computing.

Featured Companies Aeluma