Military Embedded Systems

Aeluma signs contract with U.S. Navy to accelerate photodetector development

News

June 16, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Aeluma

GOLETA, Calif. Semiconductor company Aeluma, Inc. announced a contract with the U.S. Navy that could accelerate development of high-speed photodetectors for government and commercial applications.

The newly signed contract -- for as much as $1.3 million in funding -- includes a major global interconnect manufacturer as a proposed subcontractor, Aeluma states, and involves support from a top-tier government prime contractor.

According to the company announcement, Aeluma's large-diameter wafer platform is compatible with wafer-scale integration with complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) electronics using advanced packaging. The large-diameter wafer platform technology is aimed at enabling cost-effective solutions across high-growth markets including mobile, artificial intelligence (AI), defense and aerospace, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum computing.

 

Featured Companies

Aeluma

Categories
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Avionics
Graphic courtesy Parasoft
News
Parasoft enhances safety-critical software test tools

June 17, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image courtesy RTX
News
3D printed rotating part for TJ150 engine passes tests, says Pratt & Whitney

June 17, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Vicor's SOSA Aligned Power Supply

June 17, 2025

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Image: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay
News
NSA approves Persistent Systems Wave Relay for classified information transfers

June 09, 2025

More Cyber