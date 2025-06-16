Military Embedded Systems

UAS early warning system under development by Saab and GA-ASI

News

June 16, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Saab

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SAN DIEGO, Calif. Saab and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) announced that the two companies will cooperate on the development of an uncrewed airborne early warning (UAEW) solution, to be based on the GA-ASI MQ-9B uncrewed aerial system (UAS). 

The GA-ASI announcement of the accord states that the MQ-9B AEW solution will enable critical airborne sensing to defend against tactical air, guided missiles, drones, and other threats at a fraction of the cost of manned platforms, plus high operational availability and the fact that air crew are not in harm’s way. 

The upcoming UAEW offering will span a wide range of applications, including early detection and warning, long-range detection and tracking, simultaneous target tracking, and flexible combat system integration, all using line-of-sight and SATCOM connectivity.

According to the Saab announcement, the solution can be used as a standalone tool or in manned-unmanned teaming scenarios. 

Featured Companies

Saab

85 Collamer Crossings Pkwy
East Syracuse, NY 13057
Website

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810
