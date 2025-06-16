Military Embedded Systems

Pratt & Whitney will provide engines for Black Arrow small cruise missiles

News

June 16, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

RTX image

PARIS AIR SHOW. Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) announced at the Paris Air Show that it signed a contract with Dynetics (a Leidos company) to supply TJ150 engines that will be integrated with the Leidos "Black Arrow" small cruise missile. 

According to the Pratt & Whitney press release at the Paris Air Show -- going on this week -- the TJ150 is a compact, high-performance turbojet engine that provides 150 pounds of thrust, can light and operate at high altitudes, and is intended to power a variety of autonomous systems and platforms.

Work under the current contract started in April 2025, Pratt & Whitney report, and will continue through the first quarter of 2026; there is also an option to provide follow-on quantities of engines.

