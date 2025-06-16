Curtiss-Wright to supply mission processors for Triton UAS

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Curtiss-Wright courtesy photo

PARIS AIR SHOW. Curtiss-Wright announced at the now-underway Paris Air Show that it won a $31 million ID/IQ contract with the U.S. Navy to supply airborne mission processors (AMPs) for the Triton uncrewed aerial system (UAS).

The company's press release stated that it will provide AMPs and AMP spare parts in support of PMA-262 Persistent Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems' MQ-4C Triton aircraft and PMA-290 Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft under the contract overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC). The contract also includes management over the life cycle of the parts, training, and engineering services in support of the AMP.

The AMP features Curtiss-Wright’s MOSA [modular open systems approach] modules, including the VPX6-1959 single-board computer, CHAMP-XD2M high-memory-Capacity multicore HPEC module, VPX6-684 network switch, and VPX6-4943 GPGPU board, together with the front panels, fan control board, and chassis.

Work on the contract, which will be performed by the Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions division, is slated to run through September 2029.