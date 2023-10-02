Integrated avionics processors for V-22 to be supplied to U.S. Navy by Elbit America

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Elbit America

FORT WORTH, Texas. Elbit Systems of America will be supplying integrated avionics processors (IAPs) for the U.S. Navy’s V-22 tilt-rotor aircraft, according to a statement from the company.

The processors will be manufactured in Fort Worth, Texas, and Haifa, Israel. The Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support will oversee the contract.

The company says that the IAPs they are providing employ an open systems architecture. Elbit America has supplied cockpit avionics to the V-22 program for about 20 years now, and the company is also tasked with repairing line-replaceable units for the aircraft and have contributed to the V-22's Color Helmet Mounted Display System, the statement reads.