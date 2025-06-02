Military Embedded Systems

Time-Sensitive Networking e-Book: Leading editorial on the impact of Time-Sensitive Networking in military applications

Whitepaper

June 02, 2025

Time-Sensitive Networking e-Book: Leading editorial on the impact of Time-Sensitive Networking in military applications

Mission-critical military sensor systems including, avionics, ground vehicle systems, uncrewed vehicles, and communications systems need connectivity between modules or devices that is deterministic so decisions can be made in real-time to respond to complex threats. 


Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), an open standard that is a more deterministic version of Ethernet, solves this challenge and is being leveraged in military applications such as U.S. Army’s FLRAA [Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft] program This TSN e-Book from the pages of Military Embedded Systems covers how prime contractors like Lockheed Martin and GE Aerospace are leveraging TSN solutions, the problems TSN solves, its advantages over existing protocols and more.  

Featured Companies

Wind River

500 Wind River Way
Alameda, CA 94501
Website
[email protected]
Avionics
Image via L3Harris
News
Electro-optical systems to support Canada’s P-8A surveillance aircraft

May 27, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Rafael
News
High-power laser system intercepts airborne threats in Israeli test

May 30, 2025

More Unmanned
Cyber
Product
Moving beyond the label: How U.S. defense can successfully adapt the Cyber Trust Mark Program

May 08, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Whitepaper
Time-Sensitive Networking e-Book: Leading editorial on the impact of Time-Sensitive Networking in military applications

June 02, 2025

More Comms