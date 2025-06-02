Time-Sensitive Networking e-Book: Leading editorial on the impact of Time-Sensitive Networking in military applications

Whitepaper

Mission-critical military sensor systems including, avionics, ground vehicle systems, uncrewed vehicles, and communications systems need connectivity between modules or devices that is deterministic so decisions can be made in real-time to respond to complex threats.

Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), an open standard that is a more deterministic version of Ethernet, solves this challenge and is being leveraged in military applications such as U.S. Army’s FLRAA [Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft] program This TSN e-Book from the pages of Military Embedded Systems covers how prime contractors like Lockheed Martin and GE Aerospace are leveraging TSN solutions, the problems TSN solves, its advantages over existing protocols and more.