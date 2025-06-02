GPS III SV08 satellite launched to bolster positioning and navigation capabilities

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image vai Lockheed Martin

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida. Lockheed Martin launched its eighth GPS III space vehicle (SV08) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, achieving signal acquisition shortly after liftoff, the company announced in a statement.

The satellite was prepared for launch in just over three months, continuing a trend of accelerated deployment timelines that began with the previous launch in December, the statement reads.

GPS III satellites are designed to deliver more secure and resilient positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services for both civilian and military users. The system incorporates anti-jamming features and enhanced M-Code signals to support military operations in contested environments, according to the company.

SV08 is currently undergoing early on-orbit operations at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Denver and will be integrated into the active GPS constellation once accepted, the company says.

In addition to spacecraft production, Lockheed Martin supports the ground segment known as the Architecture Evolution Plan, which manages the 31-satellite GPS network. Recent enhancements include the integration of M-Code Early Use to improve secure signal availability for U.S. and allied forces, the statement adds.