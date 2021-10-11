Military Embedded Systems

Kontron announces availability of COBALT S1901 integrated mission computer

News

October 11, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Kontron Cobalt photo

AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION -- WASHINGTON, D.C.  Kontron has announced that its newest integrated mission computing platform, the COBALT S1901, is now available for customer shipments and will be showcased at the AUSA show this week.

According to the company's annoucement, the COBALT S1901 expands on Kontron’sCOBALT 901 by leveraging a more highly-expandable and capable carrier card for rugged versions of Kontron’s COM Express Type 6 or 7 modules. The new carrier offers many more I/O and expansion possibilities, including an on-board Ethernet switch supporting 1G, 2.5G and 10G ports; two mini-PCIe slots; three M.2 slots; and two MXM slots for high-performance GPU modules (or custom FPGA modules).

AUSA attendees can visit Kontron at Booth #1968.

 

Featured Companies

Kontron

9477 Waples Street
San Diego, CA 92121
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Topic Tags
Avionics
News
