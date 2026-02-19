Rugged data-storage contracts signed by One Stop Systems

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy image ESCONDIDO, Calif. One Stop Systems (OSS) announced several new awards totaling $10.5 million -- one from the U.S. Navy and another from a leading U.S.-based prime defense contractor -- under which OSS will deliver data-storage units in support of the P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft.

Under the terms of the announced agreements, OSS is tasked with delivering rugged data-storage units to support the C5ISR [command, control, communication, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance] mission capabilities onboard the P-8A Poseidon. These rugged data-storage units are designed and manufactured by OSS and leverage hot-swappable canisters of high-capacity NVMe flash storage, which enables rapid removal and replacement for secure data offload and analysis in demanding airborne environments.

"These latest awards represent the largest aggregate orders to date tied to the P-8A platform and, we believe, further reinforces OSS's role within this important military program," stated OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles. "With these latest wins, OSS has secured more than $65 million in total contracted revenue associated with this mission-critical aircraft to-date, including over $23 million awarded since the beginning of 2025. We believe this continued program investment reflects the reliability and performance of our rugged storage solutions and underscores OSS's role in enabling C5ISR capabilities across advanced airborne platforms."

OSS expects these awards to contribute to revenue in 2026 and to continue into 2027.