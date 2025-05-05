USSOCOM hits record $1.8 billion in small business contracts, expands international partnerships

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Bill Innes, deputy director of acquisition for SOF AT&L. (MES Staff Photo) TAMPA, Florida. U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has reached a new record with $1.8 billion in prime contracts awarded to small businesses last year, according to Bill Innes, deputy director of acquisition for Special Operations Forces Aquisition, Technology, and Logistics (SOF AT&L), who gave and overview of SOF AT&L during the SOF Week 2025 Welcome Session.

During his presentation, Innes emphasized the natural alignment between small businesses and USSOCOM's operational style, noting that "small business is a really big part of USSOCOM culture and it just fits with us because of the smaller form factor, the smaller units, the nimble culture that we have."

"Small business is just great synergy, fits really well with us," Innes told attendees. "I think small business is the engine of innovation in the nation."

The command is actively working to streamline how it engages with industry partners, with Innes noting several sessions throughout SOF Week focused on helping businesses navigate the contracting process.

The record-breaking small business engagement comes as USSOCOM also expands its international partnerships. Innes highlighted Foreign Military Sales (FMS) as a significant growth area for the command, alongside an increase in international cooperation agreements.

"Working with our partners is more important than ever," Innes said, noting that international engagement is particularly critical in what he described as a "volatile world."

USSOCOM's international operations include various collaborative mechanisms with partner nations, such as foreign military sales cases and international cooperation agreements.