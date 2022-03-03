Tiger attack helicopter gets avionics upgrades with Thales

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Thales image. FRANCE. The Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) has awarded Airbus Helicopters the development contract for the new Tiger attack helicopter standard. The Thales technologies on board the platform will aim to provide French and Spanish forces with high-performance connected systems.

The Tiger attack helicopter is currently capable of carrying out reconnaissance missions, supporting ground troops and striking ground targets in all weather conditions. Officials claim that the upgrade will provide new detection, recognition, and identification (DRI) functions to further boost the helicopter's offensive capabilities.

Developments by Thales’s technical and industrial teams includes a new helmet-mounted TopOwl Digital Display that incorporates new technologies and will optimize the use of the helicopter's onboard sensors and weapon systems. Officials also claim that the FlytX avionics suite will interface with a tactical battlefield data management system to enhance situational awareness.

At the weapon system level, Laser Guided Rocket System will meet the operational needs of aircombatants. The next-generation radio communication system (CONTACT) will enable secure integration with the Army's SCORPION bubble, as well as communications with other airspace users. Finally, the Tiger Mark III will also be equipped with a dual-constellation (GPS and Galileo) satellite navigation system.