Cyber security contract for DARPA won by RTX's BBN Technologies

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts. RTX’s BBN Technologies won a contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to support the Intelligent Generation of Tools for Security (INGOTS) program, the company announced in a statement.

INGOTS is aimed at improving cybersecurity by developing automated methods to identify, model, and evaluate complex exploit chains, which combine multiple vulnerabilities to enable attacks, the statement reads. The effort seeks to replace manual analysis processes with systems capable of replicating real-world attack scenarios and predicting potential risks before exploitation occurs.

BBN will develop the System Test of Android at Large-scale Accelerating Generation and Modeling for INGOTS Test and Evaluation (STALAGMITE), a platform designed to test and assess exploit analysis tools in both virtual and physical environments. According to the company, STALAGMITE will enable reproducible, automated testing of Android vulnerabilities, facilitate integration with other INGOTS components, and support proactive threat mitigation.

The BBN-led team includes Assured Information Security, with work to take place in Massachusetts, Maryland, and New York. DARPA expects the research to have applications beyond Android, including in government and military systems.