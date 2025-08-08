Military Embedded Systems

Stalker drone selected for prototype phase of Army’s long range reconnaissance program

August 08, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Redwire

JACKSONVILLE, Florida. Redwire’s subsidiary Edge Autonomy won a prototype contract from the U.S. Army to provide its Stalker uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) for evaluation under the Long Range Reconnaissance (LRR) program, the company announced in a statement.

The prototype systems will include modular payloads, secure communications, autonomous mobility, and advanced sensors tailored to meet various mission profiles, the statement reads. The Army is expected to conduct operational testing in the coming months.

Edge Autonomy's Stalker UAS is developed using a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), which the company says supports flexibility and mission-specific configurations. The platform is designed to deliver long-endurance surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities in contested or remote environments, while providing real-time data to support battlefield decision-making.

The LRR program aims to enhance the Army’s ability to detect and track threats over extended ranges. Redwire states that the effort is part of its broader commitment to supporting U.S. military modernization initiatives.

