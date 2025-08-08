High-throughput satellite delivered to support connectivity in Indonesia

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Boeing

EL SEGUNDO, California. Boeing delivered the Satelit Nusantara Lima (SNL) communications satellite to PT Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN), which will use the system to expand broadband connectivity across Indonesia and nearby Southeast Asian countries, the company announced in a statement.

The satellite is built on Boeing’s 702MP platform and is designed to provide more than 160 Gbps of capacity, supporting high-speed internet and other communication services across the Indonesian archipelago, the statement reads.

The spacecraft features onboard processing that allows capacity to be directed dynamically to areas of greatest demand, and its solar wings—manufactured by Boeing subsidiary Spectrolab—can deliver up to 15kW of power, according to the company. SNL is scheduled to launch next month from Florida’s Space Coast and is expected to enter commercial service in early 2026 following orbital testing.

PSN is Indonesia’s first private satellite telecommunications company and aims to expand service to remote areas not reached by terrestrial infrastructure, the company says. Boeing has supported satellite initiatives in the region since the 1970s.