Holt tests rad-hard 1553 transceiver to higher single-event effect levels

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. Holt Integrated Circuits announced it has tested its recently released HI-1592, a radiation-hardened 3.3V MIL-STD-1553 dual transceiver designed for high reliability and space applications, to higher single-event effects (SEE) levels.

SEE levels collectively include single-event transient (SET), single-event functional interrupt (SEFI), single event latch-up (SEL), and single event burnout (SEB) -- all of these states can cause temporary or permanent damage to electronic components as a result of heavy ion or proton impact.

The HI-1592, say Holt officials, is immune to latch-up and was proven to during the tests to withstand a single-event upset (SEU) with a linear energy transfer (LET) of at least 86.3 MeV-cm2/mg (previously tested to 67.7 MeV-cm2/ mg). The device is radiation-tolerant to a total ionizing dose (TID) of 100 krad(Si). The higher LET rating demonstrates additional robustness for use in launch vehicle, high-altitude aircraft, or space applications utilizing MIL-STD-1553 data bus communication. Testing was performed by Holt in association with Zero-G Radiation Assurance at Texas A & M University.

“Demonstrating higher SEE capability provides our customers with additional confidence to use Holt’s rad-hard MIL-STD-1553 transceiver in the demanding high-altitude and space environments,” said Anthony Murray, Director of Marketing Communications at Holt Integrated Circuits.

The HI-1592 is available in a hermetic 24-pin ceramic SOIC. The device is offered in an extended -55 oC to +125 oC temperature range, with the option of burn-in, 100% PIND testing, and compliance with MIL-PRF-38535 QML class Q.