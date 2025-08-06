Military Embedded Systems

Holt tests rad-hard 1553 transceiver to higher single-event effect levels

Product

August 06, 2025

Holt tests rad-hard 1553 transceiver to higher single-event effect levels

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. Holt Integrated Circuits announced it has tested its recently released HI-1592, a radiation-hardened 3.3V MIL-STD-1553 dual transceiver designed for high reliability and space applications, to higher single-event effects (SEE) levels.

SEE levels collectively include single-event transient (SET), single-event functional interrupt (SEFI), single event latch-up (SEL), and single event burnout (SEB) -- all of these states can cause temporary or permanent damage to electronic components as a result of heavy ion or proton impact. 

The HI-1592, say Holt officials, is immune to latch-up and was proven to during the tests to withstand a single-event upset (SEU) with a linear energy transfer (LET) of at least 86.3 MeV-cm2/mg (previously tested to 67.7 MeV-cm2/ mg). The device is radiation-tolerant to a total ionizing dose (TID) of 100 krad(Si). The higher LET rating demonstrates additional robustness for use in launch vehicle, high-altitude aircraft, or space applications utilizing MIL-STD-1553 data bus communication. Testing was performed by Holt in association with Zero-G Radiation Assurance at Texas A & M University. 

“Demonstrating higher SEE capability provides our customers with additional confidence to use Holt’s rad-hard MIL-STD-1553 transceiver in the demanding high-altitude and space environments,” said Anthony Murray, Director of Marketing Communications at Holt Integrated Circuits.

The HI-1592 is available in a hermetic 24-pin ceramic SOIC. The device is offered in an extended -55 oC to +125 oC temperature range, with the option of burn-in, 100% PIND testing, and compliance with MIL-PRF-38535 QML class Q.

To request information on Holt’s ARINC 429, Discrete-to-Digital/Driver, MIL-STD-1553 and other product lines, readers should contact Holt at (949) 859-8800, by e-mail at [email protected], or visit the Holt website at www.holtic.com.

 

 

 

Featured Companies

Holt Integrated Circuits

101 Columbia
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Website
Avionics
Press Release
VersaLogic Releases Rugged M.2 Series of Expansion Cards

November 05, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Stock photo
News
U.S. Army's integrated battle command system to use Anduril's Lattice software for counter-UAS

November 11, 2025

More Unmanned
Cyber
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Atek DataKey Mini-Bar Crypto Ignition Key series

November 10, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image via AMD
News
Radio-frequency adaptive SoC now shipping for radar and emso by AMD

November 11, 2025

More Comms