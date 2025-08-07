Military Embedded Systems

High-power laser weapon system ordered by NATO country for counter-drone missions

August 07, 2025

Dan Taylor

High-power laser weapon system ordered by NATO country for counter-drone missions
Image via EOS

SINGAPORE. Electro Optic Systems (EOS) will deliver a 100-kilowatt class high-power laser weapon system to a European NATO member for counter-drone operations, the company announced in a statement.

The €71.4 million (approximately AUD 125 million) order includes production, spare parts, training, and documentation, and is scheduled to be fulfilled between 2025 and 2028, the statement reads.

According to the company, the laser system is designed to address emerging threats posed by drone swarms and includes integrated subsystems such as radar, threat detection, target acquisition, and beam control. EOS states this is the first export order globally for a laser weapon of this power class.

The system builds on the company’s previous work in kinetic counter-drone systems, and was developed following three years of field testing and live-fire trials in coordination with customers, EOS says.

