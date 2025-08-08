Teledyne HiRel Releases New Industrial-Grade eMMC Module

Press Release

Teledyne HiRel Semiconductors is pleased to announce the release of their industrial-grade embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC) module. Featuring 128GB of eMMC 5.1-compliant storage in a compact 153-ball FBGA package, this device is engineered to deliver reliable, high-speed performance in harsh environments.

Qualified over the industrial temperature range of –40°C to +85°C, this eMMC module is well-suited for embedded applications in aerospace, defense, industrial automation, and ruggedized edge computing. Its integrated controller handles wear leveling, bad block management, and error correction (ECC), ensuring long-term data integrity and simplified system integration.

“With eMMC continuing to serve as a foundational technology for embedded systems, we’re proud to offer a drop-in solution with long-term supply assurance and robust performance,” said Mont Taylor, Vice President of Business Development, at Teledyne HiRel. “This release supports our customers’ demand for reliable, off-the-shelf storage solutions that integrates easily into space-constrained, mission-critical systems.”

Available now, the module supports JEDEC-standard eMMC 5.1 commands, operates from a single 3.3V supply (I/O at 1.8V), and delivers sustained read/write speeds suitable for OS boot, data logging, and code storage. Its long-term availability helps ensure continuity and support across multi-year program lifecycles.