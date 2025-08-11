Radar platform used by missile agency focus of $311 million deal

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Vessel-construction company Tote Services won a firm-fixed-price contract with the U.S. Navy, worth as much as $311.4 million, to support the operations and maintenance of the Navy's Sea-Based X-Band Radar (SBX-1), which is a semi-submersible, self-propelled platform that provides ballistic missile tracking information for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

The vessel is operated for the MDA to provide limited test-support services and is a contingency component of the Ground Based Mid-Course Defense element of the Ballistic Missile Defense System for the U.S. Strategic Command.

The Navy's Military Sealift Command states that the SBX-1 is a 389 foot by 238 foot platform that operates with 34 civilians and 49 military personnel onboard.

Tote Services says that the contract will be performed on a worldwide basis beginning October 2025 and concluding in March of 2031.