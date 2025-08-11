Military Embedded Systems

Radar platform used by missile agency focus of $311 million deal

News

August 11, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Vessel-construction company Tote Services won a firm-fixed-price contract with the U.S. Navy, worth as much as $311.4 million, to support the operations and maintenance of the Navy's Sea-Based X-Band Radar (SBX-1), which is a semi-submersible, self-propelled platform that provides ballistic missile tracking information for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA). 

The vessel is operated for the MDA to provide limited test-support services and is a contingency component of the Ground Based Mid-Course Defense element of the Ballistic Missile Defense System for the U.S. Strategic Command.

The Navy's Military Sealift Command states that the SBX-1 is a 389 foot by 238 foot platform that operates with 34 civilians and 49 military personnel onboard. 

Tote Services says that the contract will be performed on a worldwide basis beginning October 2025 and concluding in March of 2031.

Featured Companies

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website

Tote Services

Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned
Image via Archer
News
Electric powertrain technology to be supplied by Archer for Omen autonomous air vehicle

November 19, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Whitepaper
MOSA e-Book

November 19, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
U.S. Marine Corps photo: Gunnery Sgt. Devin Nichols
News
AI-driven readiness tool adopted by 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

November 13, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Atek DataKey Mini-Bar Crypto Ignition Key series

November 10, 2025

More Cyber