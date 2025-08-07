Analog Devices Expands True Time Delay Offerings

Press Release

ADI has expanded its True Time delay offerings with the ADAR4000 and ADAR4001. These are highly integrated products, providing multiple channels operating from 2-18 GHz.

The true time delay cores ensure beam-squint free wideband operations. Both devices have four channels, each with a 7-bit true time delay (TDU) and a digital step attenuator (DSA). The total time delay range is 508ps per channel and includes programable amplifiers and on-chip memory, all in a 6mm x 6mm package.