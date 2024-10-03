Ultra-wide bandgap semiconductors to be developed by RTX for DARPA

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via RTX ANDOVER, Massachusetts. Raytheon won a three-year, two-phase contract from DARPA to develop ultra-wide bandgap semiconductors (UWBGS) based on diamond and aluminum nitride technology, the company announced in a statement.

In the first phase, Raytheon's Advanced Technology team will work on creating semiconductor films from diamond and aluminum nitride and integrate them into electronic devices, according to the statement. The second phase will focus on optimizing these materials for larger wafer production to support sensor applications.

UWBGS materials are expected to improve power delivery and thermal management in electronic systems, with potential uses in radar, communications, and electronic warfare, the company says. This work will take place at Raytheon's foundry in Andover, Massachusetts.