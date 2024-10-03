Military Embedded Systems

Ultra-wide bandgap semiconductors to be developed by RTX for DARPA

News

October 03, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via RTX

ANDOVER, Massachusetts. Raytheon won a three-year, two-phase contract from DARPA to develop ultra-wide bandgap semiconductors (UWBGS) based on diamond and aluminum nitride technology, the company announced in a statement.

In the first phase, Raytheon's Advanced Technology team will work on creating semiconductor films from diamond and aluminum nitride and integrate them into electronic devices, according to the statement. The second phase will focus on optimizing these materials for larger wafer production to support sensor applications.

UWBGS materials are expected to improve power delivery and thermal management in electronic systems, with potential uses in radar, communications, and electronic warfare, the company says. This work will take place at Raytheon's foundry in Andover, Massachusetts.

Featured Companies

RTX

Categories
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Comms - Communications
Avionics
Image via RTX
News
Ultra-wide bandgap semiconductors to be developed by RTX for DARPA

October 03, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via General Dynamics
News
TRX robotic combat vehicle prototypes delivered to U.S. Army by General Dynamics

October 03, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
The South African Air Force (SAAF) Denel Rooivalk attack helicopter is shown dispensing flares. Photo: Sam J Basch
Sponsored Story
Saab IDAS leverages OpenVPX processing solution

October 03, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
News
Pentagon's network infrastructure to be supported by GDIT

September 20, 2024

More Cyber