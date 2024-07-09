Military Embedded Systems

Data-link assemblies for Raytheon missile program to be supplied by CAES

July 09, 2024

Image via CAES

ARLINGTON, Virginia. CAES won a $172.7 million contract from Raytheon Technologies (RTX) for the follow-on production of missile data-link assemblies in support of a major international missile program, CAES announced in a statement.

CAES often provides critical components for missile programs, including antennas, flight termination receivers, telemetry assemblies, preselectors, RF processors, converters, RF heads, RF front ends, receivers, and data links. These components are essential for the performance and reliability of the missile systems, according to the statement.

“CAES has been a long-time partner of RTX and we value our continued relationship supporting their mission and advancing capabilities to defend and defeat future threats," CAES President and CEO Mike Kahn said in the statement.

