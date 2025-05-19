Multirole helicopter training and simulation package proposed for Polish Air Force

WARSAW, Poland. Airbus, CAE, and Babcock International signed a memorandum of understanding to deliver a joint offering of military helicopters, training, and simulation services to the Polish Air Force, the companies announced in a statement.

According to the statement, Airbus will oversee platform design and production, Babcock will manage training delivery, and CAE will provide simulation technology. The collaboration aims to support the Polish military’s rotary-wing modernization strategy, including future pilot training programs at the Air Force University in Dęblin.

The proposal centers on the H145M, the military variant of Airbus’s twin-engine H145 helicopter. The H145 family has accumulated more than eight million flight hours globally and is used by multiple NATO and European countries, the company says.

CAE’s contribution includes simulation-based training solutions, such as high-fidelity simulators, mixed-reality environments, and adaptive learning systems, designed to support mission readiness through immersive training experiences, the statement reads.