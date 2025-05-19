Military Embedded Systems

Multirole helicopter training and simulation package proposed for Polish Air Force

News

May 19, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Multirole helicopter training and simulation package proposed for Polish Air Force
Image via CAE

WARSAW, Poland. Airbus, CAE, and Babcock International signed a memorandum of understanding to deliver a joint offering of military helicopters, training, and simulation services to the Polish Air Force, the companies announced in a statement.

According to the statement, Airbus will oversee platform design and production, Babcock will manage training delivery, and CAE will provide simulation technology. The collaboration aims to support the Polish military’s rotary-wing modernization strategy, including future pilot training programs at the Air Force University in Dęblin.

The proposal centers on the H145M, the military variant of Airbus’s twin-engine H145 helicopter. The H145 family has accumulated more than eight million flight hours globally and is used by multiple NATO and European countries, the company says.

CAE’s contribution includes simulation-based training solutions, such as high-fidelity simulators, mixed-reality environments, and adaptive learning systems, designed to support mission readiness through immersive training experiences, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

CAE USA

5004 Air Cargo Rd, Tampa FL 33614
Tampa, Florida 33614
Website
813-946-8861

Airbus

2550 Wasser Terrace, Suite 9000
Herndon, VA 20171
Website
[email protected]
+49 151 628 66711

Babcock International

Website
+44 (0)20 7355 5300
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics - Software
Avionics
Image via CAE
News
Multirole helicopter training and simulation package proposed for Polish Air Force

May 19, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Bundeswehr-Brandsmoeller
News
Modular counter-UAS system used by German Armed Forces to be upgraded

May 16, 2025

More Unmanned
A.I.
Image courtesy Patria Group
News
AI-enabled comms platform to be helmed by Patria Group and other EU companies

May 12, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Product
Moving beyond the label: How U.S. defense can successfully adapt the Cyber Trust Mark Program

May 08, 2025

More Cyber