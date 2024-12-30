Introducing the 24" Military P-cap Monitor, a state-of-the-art display solution

Press Release

Introducing the 24" Military P-cap Monitor from ELGENS CO, a state-of-the-art display solution designed for challenging environments. Engineered to meet rigorous military standards, this monitor is both MIL-STD-461G and MIL-STD-810H certified, ensuring optimal performance under extreme conditions.

Featuring a high brightness of 1500 nits, this monitor delivers exceptional visibility even in direct sunlight. Its robust construction includes a D38999 defense connector, providing secure and reliable connectivity. The front side of the monitor is rated IP65, offering protection against dust and water ingress, making it suitable for outdoor and industrial applications.

The anti-glare (AG) coating minimizes reflections, enhancing clarity and reducing eye strain. Additionally, the panel comes with mounting kits for seamless integration into various setups, including rackmount and panel mounting options. The monitor operates on a 24VDC power input, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of power systems.

Designed with precision and durability in mind, the 24" Military P-cap Monitor is an ideal choice for defense, aerospace, and industrial sectors where reliability and performance are paramount. Its advanced features and rugged design make it a valuable asset in any mission-critical operation.