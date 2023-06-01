Military Embedded Systems

Six Bell 407GXi aircraft to be delivered to Argentina

News

June 01, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Bell

MIRABEL, Quebec. Bell Textron Canada has announced the sale of six Bell 407GXi helicopters to the government of Argenina in a government-to-government contract that was brokered between the Ministry of Defense of Argentina and the Canadian Commercial Corporation. The Argentinean Air Force and Army will use the Bell 407GXi helicopters for Search and Rescue Missions.

All six helicopters will be equipped in a utility configuration designed to optimize rescue missions in Argentina's mountainous terrain, the company says.

Bell Textron Canada has built more than 5,600 commercial helicopters and delivered more than 1,000 aircraft to Canadian customers, the company adds.

The Bell 407GXi includes technology designed for enhanced situational awareness, reduced pilot workload, and the ability to operate in all weather conditions, the company says.

