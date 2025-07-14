HH-60W helicopters, electronic warfare systems approved for potential sale to Norway

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. State Department approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Norway that includes HH-60W helicopters, electronic warfare systems, and associated support equipment for an estimated $2.6 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced in a statement.

The proposed sale includes up to nine HH-60W helicopters, twenty-two T-700-GE-401 turboshaft engines, and twenty-one embedded GPS/inertial navigation systems. Also included are radar warning receivers, missile warning systems, airborne countermeasures dispensers, and infrared laser systems, the statement reads.

Additional equipment and services in the proposed package include machine guns, mission planning software, electronic warfare database support, classified and unclassified technical documentation, and a range of logistics, engineering, and training support, the DSCA says.

The aircraft are intended to enhance Norway’s special operations and airborne combat capabilities, particularly in support of NATO missions, according to the statement. Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, based in Stratford, Connecticut, is listed as the principal contractor.