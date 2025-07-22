Tactical comms demo shows Ultra I&C systems to NATO allies

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image of Archer troposcatter system courtesy Ultra I&C

AUSTIN, Tex. Mission-critical communications firm Ultra I&C reports a successful demonstration of its Orion radio and Archer troposcatter systems to European NATO allies in Poland, marking what it calls a "critical advancement in secure, multi-domain and mobile communications networks."

According to the company's announcement, it deployed Orion X500 and X650 radios and Archer troposcatter technologies across five dispersed locations throughout Poland, delivering high-throughput data transmission across multiple waveforms and frequency bands as it endeavored to show how quickly and easily Ultra I&C’s advanced communications solutions can be set up and operated, even in denied, degraded, intermittent and limited (DDIL) environments where adversaries are actively targeting communications infrastructure.

The demonstration, said Ultra I&C officials, validates foundational data-transport layer capabilities needed for modern warfare where the speed of battlefield information determines operational success. “This demonstration proves our systems deliver an integrated, tactical advantage now,” said Jon Rucker, CEO of Ultra I&C. “Our combined line-of-sight and beyond-line-of-sight capabilities provide warfighters with high-capacity, long-range, resilient communications that securely deliver critical data in the toughest operational environments.”