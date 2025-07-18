Quantum sensor-based navigation systems to be developed for DoD by Honeywell

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Honeywell

PHOENIX, Arizona. Honeywell has been selected by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to participate in the Transition of Quantum Sensing (TQS) program, the company announced in a statement.

Under the TQS initiative, Honeywell will support two Department of Defense contracts: CRUISE (Compact Rubidium Unit for Inertial Sensing and Estimation) and QUEST (Quantum Enabled Sensor Technologies for MagNav), both of which focus on developing alternative navigation solutions in environments where Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) may be denied or degraded, the statement reads.

For the CRUISE effort, Honeywell will collaborate with Vector Atomic to develop quantum sensor-based inertial measurement units (IMUs) designed to provide standalone navigation capabilities without reliance on GNSS. The QUEST program aims to improve magnetic anomaly aided navigation (MagNav) by advancing the performance of quantum magnetometers, which utilize Earth’s magnetic field for positional awareness.

“With the growing threat of jamming and spoofing, aircraft and naval vessels on critical missions can no longer rely solely on GPS,” said Matt Picchetti, vice president and general manager of navigation and sensors at Honeywell, in the statement. “Quantum sensors have the potential to augment existing navigation solutions, helping pilots operate with greater confidence."