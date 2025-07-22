Viasat to demonstrate communications tech for DIU's Hybrid Space Architecture initiative

Military Embedded Systems

July 22, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Viasat

CARLSBAD, California. Viasat was selected by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to prototype and demonstrate communications technologies for the Hybrid Space Architecture (HSA) initiative, the company announced in a statement.

HSA seeks to integrate civil, commercial, and military space assets into a unified network to improve operational resilience and situational awareness for U.S. and allied forces, the statement reads. Viasat’s participation will focus on demonstrating intelligent network maneuverability through its software-defined networking platform, NetAgility.

The platform is designed to support dynamic, real-time routing across multi-orbit, multi-vendor satellite networks by leveraging mission and network situational awareness to optimize communications pathways, the company says. These capabilities are intended to enable seamless interoperability across commercial and government networks, aligning with U.S. Space Force strategic objectives, according to the statement.

Demonstrations will occur across several combatant commands, including Indo-Pacific, European, Central, and Southern Commands, with initial events planned for later this year.

The HSA effort is led by DIU in coordination with U.S. Space Systems Command and other Department of Defense stakeholders.

