Software-defined radio to be co-developed by Indra, Bittium for Spain

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

MADRID, Spain. Indra Group and Bittium signed an agreement to collaborate on the development of software-defined radio (SDR) technologies for military tactical communications, the companies announced in a joint statement.

The agreement, signed at the Spanish Ministry of Defense, aims to support the transfer of SDR technology from Bittium while leveraging Indra’s experience in waveform development and radio communications, the statement reads. The collaboration will explore the creation of a fully European solution that meets interoperability and sovereignty requirements for Spanish and allied armed forces, the companies say.

Indra and Bittium are both founding members of the a4ESSOR joint venture, which focuses on the development of secure and interoperable waveforms for European militaries. A waveform developed through the venture was adopted by NATO for tactical communications two years ago, according to the statement.

Indra currently supplies military communications systems to multiple international customers, including the United States and Canada.

The companies plan to align their activities with Spanish authorities as they move forward with the initiative.