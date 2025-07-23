Communications satellites launched to expand medium Earth orbit network

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Boeing

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida. Two O3b mPOWER satellites built by Boeing for SES launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and are now en route to medium Earth orbit (MEO), the company announced in a statement.

The satellites separated from the launch vehicle approximately two hours after liftoff and began health checks with Boeing’s mission control team in El Segundo, California, the statement reads. Once they complete a 130-day orbital transfer, they will join eight previously launched satellites in the SES O3b mPOWER constellation.

According to the company, the O3b mPOWER system delivers high-throughput, low-latency communications to nearly 95% of the global population. The satellites use digitally formed beams to adjust coverage in real time based on user demand and are powered by xenon thrusters for space maneuvering.

The technology has been adapted for defense applications on the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) 11 and 12 satellites and the Evolved Strategic SATCOM (ESS) program for the U.S. Space Force, the company says.