Military Embedded Systems

Communications satellites launched to expand medium Earth orbit network

News

July 23, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Communications satellites launched to expand medium Earth orbit network
Image via Boeing

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida. Two O3b mPOWER satellites built by Boeing for SES launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and are now en route to medium Earth orbit (MEO), the company announced in a statement.

The satellites separated from the launch vehicle approximately two hours after liftoff and began health checks with Boeing’s mission control team in El Segundo, California, the statement reads. Once they complete a 130-day orbital transfer, they will join eight previously launched satellites in the SES O3b mPOWER constellation.

According to the company, the O3b mPOWER system delivers high-throughput, low-latency communications to nearly 95% of the global population. The satellites use digitally formed beams to adjust coverage in real time based on user demand and are powered by xenon thrusters for space maneuvering.

The technology has been adapted for defense applications on the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) 11 and 12 satellites and the Evolved Strategic SATCOM (ESS) program for the U.S. Space Force, the company says.

Featured Companies

Boeing

100 North Riverside Plaza
Chicago, IL 60606
Website
[email protected]
703-414-6312
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Communications
Unmanned
Image via Kongsberg
News
Counter-drone batteries to be provided to Poland by Kongsberg and PGZ

February 02, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Ultra Maritime image
News
Sonobuoy pact signed between U.K. MoD and Ultra Maritime

February 02, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image courtesy AIM
News
Artificial intelligence platform provider AIM wins $4.9 million Air Force contract

January 22, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Spectra
News
Cybersecurity certification level 2 announced by Spectra Defense Technologies

January 20, 2026

More Cyber