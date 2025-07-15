C-130 avionics upgrades to be performed for Royal Moroccan Air Force

Military Embedded Systems

July 15, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

WACO, Texas. L3Harris Technologies won a contract to upgrade multiple C-130 aircraft operated by the Royal Moroccan Air Force (RMAF), the company announced in a statement.

The contract includes avionics modernization, engine overhauls, depot-level maintenance, and other support tasks aimed at improving fleet availability for tactical airlift, humanitarian, and special operations missions, the statement reads.

Work will be performed at the company’s Waco, Texas facility and is scheduled to continue through 2029. The upgrades are expected to extend the aircraft’s service life and enhance performance in support of national defense requirements, according to the company.

The announcement follows a ceremony in Rabat, Morocco, attended by representatives from both the Royal Moroccan Air Force and L3Harris, the U.S. Embassy in Morocco reports.

Featured Companies

L3Harris Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
Website
Categories
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics
