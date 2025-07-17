Military Embedded Systems

Autonomy, datalink interoperability tested in XQ-67A flight

July 17, 2025

HIGH DESERT TEST RANGE, California. The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) XQ-67A, an Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP) developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI), completed a flight test to validate government-owned autonomy and tactical datalink integration, the company announced in a statement.

The test flight demonstrated the platform’s ability to execute dynamic mission tasks using onboard autonomous software and to communicate via a tactical datalink with both crewed and uncrewed systems, the statement reads. The event marked a step forward in enabling crewed-uncrewed teaming (C/U-T) using existing joint force communications infrastructure.

According to the company, the aircraft received real-time updates and situational awareness through the datalink and coordinated mission execution with external platforms. The test also evaluated key onboard systems including networking, mission computing, power and thermal management, and datalink performance.

The XQ-67A was developed under AFRL’s efforts to explore scalable, modular autonomy and affordable mass through platform-sharing architectures. The demonstration supports AFRL’s objective of integrating autonomous systems to operate alongside current and future crewed assets.

