Autonomous refueling system for uncrewed Navy vessels to be developed by Stratom

News

July 18, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Stratom

BOULDER, Colorado. Stratom won a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to develop an autonomous refueling system for U.S. Navy uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs), the company announced in a statement.

The project will leverage Stratom’s Deployable Onboard Refueling Interface (DORI), a system designed to allow USVs to refuel at sea without human involvement, the statement reads. The system integrates a hose retrieval mechanism, perception sensors, an automated reel, and a quick-release coupling to support safe, automated fueling in maritime environments.

Phase I will focus on validating the technical feasibility of the reel mechanism, conducting trade studies, and refining the system design. The company states that the effort builds on existing Navy refueling infrastructure and aims to enhance operational endurance and reduce personnel risk in contested or distributed maritime scenarios.

Stratom notes the DORI system could also support commercial applications, including ship-to-ship bunkering in the maritime shipping industry.

