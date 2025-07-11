Military Embedded Systems

P-8A Poseidon aircraft overhaul begins with L3Harris delivery to U.S. Navy

July 11, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via L3Harris

WACO, Texas. L3Harris Technologies delivered the first overhauled P-8A Poseidon aircraft to the U.S. Navy as part of a program depot maintenance effort supporting the Navy’s fleet of 139 aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The work is being performed under contract with Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) and includes inspection, repair, and overhaul of aircraft used for maritime patrol, long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), the statement reads.

The effort began in 2024 at the company’s modification facility in Waco, with work scheduled to continue through September 2029. L3Harris is currently overhauling seven additional P-8A aircraft, all expected to be delivered within the year. Up to nine aircraft inductions are anticipated during the first year of the contract, the company says.

L3Harris will also support foreign military sales of the P-8A platform, according to the statement.

