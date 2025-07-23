Uncrewed logistics aircraft CAMCOPTER S-100 tested in EDA campaign

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Schiebel

VIENNA, Austria. The CAMCOPTER S-100 uncrewed aerial system (UAS) from Schiebel participated in the European Defence Agency’s (EDA) inaugural Operational Experimentation (OPEX) campaign, demonstrating cross-domain logistics missions in a simulated operational environment, the company announced in a statement.

Conducted over five weeks at Italian Army facilities in Nettuno and Montelibretti, the campaign involved six European defense firms performing autonomous logistics missions using uncrewed air and ground platforms, the statement reads.

According to the company, the CAMCOPTER S-100 completed multiple aerial logistics missions per day using an underslung cargo net to transport payloads exceeding 50 kilograms. These tests were conducted under conditions designed to simulate degraded communications, adverse weather, and contested environments.

The CAMCOPTER S-100 is a vertical takeoff and landing UAS capable of beyond line-of-sight operations and is designed to operate in both land and maritime domains, the company says.