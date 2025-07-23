Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed logistics aircraft CAMCOPTER S-100 tested in EDA campaign

July 23, 2025

Image via Schiebel

VIENNA, Austria. The CAMCOPTER S-100 uncrewed aerial system (UAS) from Schiebel participated in the European Defence Agency’s (EDA) inaugural Operational Experimentation (OPEX) campaign, demonstrating cross-domain logistics missions in a simulated operational environment, the company announced in a statement.

Conducted over five weeks at Italian Army facilities in Nettuno and Montelibretti, the campaign involved six European defense firms performing autonomous logistics missions using uncrewed air and ground platforms, the statement reads.

According to the company, the CAMCOPTER S-100 completed multiple aerial logistics missions per day using an underslung cargo net to transport payloads exceeding 50 kilograms. These tests were conducted under conditions designed to simulate degraded communications, adverse weather, and contested environments.

The CAMCOPTER S-100 is a vertical takeoff and landing UAS capable of beyond line-of-sight operations and is designed to operate in both land and maritime domains, the company says.

Featured Companies

Schiebel

Margaretenstrasse 112
Vienna, AT 1050
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - Payloads
Avionics
