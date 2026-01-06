U.S. Navy uses Joint Simulation Environment to develop F-35, Collaborative Combat Aircraft tactics

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) used its Joint Simulation Environment (JSE) to demonstrate tactical integration between the F-35 Lightning II and the Navy’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), the company announced in a statement.

The demonstration focused on using modeling and simulation to develop tactics for crewed fifth-generation fighters operating with uncrewed combat systems, NAWCAD says. During simulated missions, F-35 pilots used touch-screen tablets to control multiple CCA while coordinating engagements against complex threats in the virtual environment, according to the statement. NAWCAD adds that the scenario included operational communications and simulated precision-guided weapons employment.

NAWCAD describes the JSE as a digital test and training range built to replicate combat scenarios using cockpit simulators, software, and domed visual displays. The organization says the environment supports higher training and test event throughput than open-air ranges.

NAWCAD says the JSE is planned to add E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, and EA-18G Growler representations in fiscal year 2026.