Virtual live aerial combat training event held at Langley

News

January 19, 2024

Virtual live aerial combat training event held at Langley
Image courtesy Northrop

MCLEAN, Virginia. Northrop Grumman Corporation supported a virtual aerial combat training event at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia using its Distributed Mission Operations Network (DMON) on behalf of the Combat Air Force (CAF) Distributed Training Center (DTC), the company announced in a statement.

The DMON Argonne 23 exercise focused on training against peer adversaries in a complex, multi-domain threat scenario using networked aircraft simulators, the company says, adding that the DMON is intended to provide secure connectivity and network interoperability so aircrews can train in a high-fidelity virtual environment.

The exercise involved fourth- and fifth-generation fighter aircraft simulators from different bases, simulating real combat operations to prepare aircrews for the tactical challenges they might face in actual combat, the statement reads.

DMON Argonne 23 involved connecting multiple F-22 and F-35 aircraft in a distributed virtual training environment. event spanned four days, involving 44 sites, 97 cockpits, and training 196 personnel across various platforms including F-22, F-35, F-16, A-10, MQ-9, E-3G, RC-135, CRC, JTAC, and the Navy’s EA-18G simulators, the statement adds.

