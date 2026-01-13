Safety-critical avionics solution announced by Curtiss-Wright and Green Hills Software

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Green Hills Software/Curtiss-Wright ASHBURN, Va. and SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Curtiss-Wright and Green Hills Software announced the availability of a new high-performance commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) joint hardware/software solution leveraging the 13th-gen Intel Core i7 process that is intended for use in safety-critical avionics.

The combined COTS solution -- according to the joint press release from the companies -- exemplifies a modular open systems approach (MOSA) solution with hardware aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard, and software aligned with the Future Airborne Capability Environment, or FACE, Technical Standard, in order to speed integration and reduce life cycle costs.

The integrated platform combines Curtiss-Wright’s SOSA aligned V3-1222 3U VPX processing module with Green Hills Software’s FACE certified INTEGRITY-178 tuMP real-time operating system (RTOS). The combined solution, say company officials, is an efficient and proven path to deploy open standards-based advanced multicore systems in environments that demand the highest levels of functional safety assurance, including airworthiness certification.

Renu Navale, VP and general manager, Critical Infrastructure, Federal & Aerospace Division, Intel Corp., said of the combined solution: “The combination of the INTEGRITY-178 tuMP RTOS running on the V3-1222 presents unique opportunities to take advantage of the hybrid architecture of the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Avionics systems can benefit from optimizing power efficiency and determinism by assigning tasks that are high-priority but lower in processing requirements to the more efficient E-cores.”

This solution is engineered to meet the demanding needs of programs requiring certifiable multicore computing, including defense applications like tactical radar systems, flight control computers, and sensor fusion; commercial aviation applications like digital cockpit systems, primary and multifunction displays, and enhanced flight vision systems; an industrial and air mobility applications like autonomous flight control, safety-critical robotics, and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) platforms.