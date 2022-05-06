Military Embedded Systems

May 06, 2022

Welcome to the FACE Special Edition, which details the technology and solutions being developed under The Open Group Technical Standard for Future Airborne Capability Envrionment Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Reference Architecture, Edition 3.0. This magazine is the first of what will be an annual issue, highlighting editorial content on FACE from the pages and website of Military Embedded Systems Magazine, as well as the products aligned and conformant to the technical standard – all put together exclusively by our staff. Learn about it all in the 20212 FACE Special Edition.

Click here to read the 2022 FACE Special Edition.
 

