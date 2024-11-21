Military Embedded Systems

Airborne surveillance systems to support maritime search and rescue in Europe

News

November 21, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Airborne surveillance systems to support maritime search and rescue in Europe
Image via Teledyne FLIR

MILAN, Italy. Teledyne FLIR Defense will deliver UltraFORCE 380X-HDc multi-spectral imaging systems to NL EASP AIR for installation on three Dornier DO328-110 aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The systems will be used for maritime patrol, search and rescue (SAR), and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions across European Union member states, the statement reads. This marks the first sale of the UltraFORCE 380X-HDc, a compact surveillance gimbal introduced in July and designed for international markets without ITAR restrictions.

The UltraFORCE 380X-HDc features high-definition 1080p resolution across visual, thermal, low-light, and shortwave infrared cameras, providing day-and-night operational capabilities, the company says, adding that it is designed to maximize ground clearance for rotary aircraft while offering enhanced magnification compared to similar systems.

Deliveries to NL EASP AIR are expected to be completed by early 2025. Teledyne FLIR Defense provides airborne and maritime surveillance systems to over 20 European countries and more than 70 globally, the company says.

Featured Companies

Teledyne FLIR

Categories
Avionics - Software
Unmanned - ISR
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned
Stock image
News
Collaborative autonomy software from Anduril selected for DIU Replicator initiative

November 21, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via BAE Systems
News
EW countermeasures to be developed for U.S. Army combat vehicles by BAE Systems

November 20, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Graphic courtesy RTX
News
Cyber hardening program from DARPA gets RTX BBN Technologies on board

November 07, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
U.S. Air Force personnel set up a mobile 5G station for testing. U.S. Air Force image
News
Networking prototype from Hughes will get tryout at U.S. Army post

November 21, 2024

More Comms