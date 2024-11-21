Airborne surveillance systems to support maritime search and rescue in Europe

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Teledyne FLIR

MILAN, Italy. Teledyne FLIR Defense will deliver UltraFORCE 380X-HDc multi-spectral imaging systems to NL EASP AIR for installation on three Dornier DO328-110 aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The systems will be used for maritime patrol, search and rescue (SAR), and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions across European Union member states, the statement reads. This marks the first sale of the UltraFORCE 380X-HDc, a compact surveillance gimbal introduced in July and designed for international markets without ITAR restrictions.

The UltraFORCE 380X-HDc features high-definition 1080p resolution across visual, thermal, low-light, and shortwave infrared cameras, providing day-and-night operational capabilities, the company says, adding that it is designed to maximize ground clearance for rotary aircraft while offering enhanced magnification compared to similar systems.

Deliveries to NL EASP AIR are expected to be completed by early 2025. Teledyne FLIR Defense provides airborne and maritime surveillance systems to over 20 European countries and more than 70 globally, the company says.