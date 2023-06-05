Military Embedded Systems

Land C4ISR software engineering contract for Canadian Army won by Thales

News

June 05, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Land C4ISR software engineering contract for Canadian Army won by Thales

OTTAWA, Canada. The Canadian Army will receive specialized command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) software development and integration services via a joint venture led by Thales, according to a recent company statement.

Thales, along with KWESST and Modis Canada, will focus on land C4ISR software systems engineering under the contract, which was awarded by the Canadian Army's Directorate Land Command Systems Program Management (DLCSPM), the statement reads.

The contract, which has an initial term of five years and five additional one-year extension options, is valued at up to $136 million CAD. The joint venture's work will include tasks related to the development and engineering of land C4ISR systems, as well as professional services to support DLCSPM. These tasks are expected to not only sustain the specialized software but also contribute to the development of future applications for the Canadian defense policy, the company says.

