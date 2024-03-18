Cognitive EW market to reach $47.58 billion by 2023, report predicts

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

PUNE, India. The global market for cognitive electronic warfare (EW) is projected to grow from a size of $18.53 billion in 2023 to reach $47.58 billion by 2030, at a CAGR [combined annual growth rate] of 14.41% over the forecast period, according to a report from 360iResearch, "Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market by Components (Antennas & Transmitters, Electronic Countermeasure Systems, Electronic Support Measures), Capability (Electronic Attack, Electronic Intelligence, Electronic Protection), Operation, Platform -- Global Forecast 2024-2030."

According to the study authors, cognitive EW technologies are undergoing accelerated adoption buoyed by increasing defense budgets worldwide aimed at military tech upgrades. However, there is a caveat to unhampered growth: Development of AI [artificial intelligence] algorithms capable of consistent performance in fluctuating EW environments, alongside the challenge of integrating these advanced systems with existing infrastructures, may inhibit market growth.

One solution to this potential hurdle, say the study authors, may be fostering collaborations between governmental bodies and the private sector to pioneer compatible next-gen EW technologies.

In terms of region, the integration of AI and ML [machine learning] within EW systems in the Americas displays the region's emphasis on leading-edge defense measures, with significant development efforts observed in the United States.

