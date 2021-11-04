5G-powered technologies for defense in development with Lockheed Martin and Verizon

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Lockheed Martin, Verizon image. WASHINGTON, D.C. Verizon and Lockheed Martin have signed an agreement to collaborate on 5G.MIL technologies that will aim to provide ultra-secure, reliable connections for U.S. Department of Defense systems, bringing together high-tech platforms into a multi-domain network.

According to company officials, the strategic relationship agreement is also intended to establish a joint research and development lab framework to prototype, demonstrate, and test 5G.MIL technologies.

Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL program is a 5G-enabled, heterogeneous network designed to integrate military tactical, strategic, and enterprise networks, and leverage existing telecommunication infrastructure technology. 5G.MIL will be designed to enable interoperability between 5G networks, NextG networks, and operational DOD networks.