Military Embedded Systems

5G-powered technologies for defense in development with Lockheed Martin and Verizon

News

November 04, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Lockheed Martin, Verizon image.

WASHINGTON, D.C. Verizon and Lockheed Martin have signed an agreement to collaborate on 5G.MIL technologies that will aim to provide ultra-secure, reliable connections for U.S. Department of Defense systems, bringing together high-tech platforms into a multi-domain network.

According to company officials, the strategic relationship agreement is also intended to establish a joint research and development lab framework to prototype, demonstrate, and test 5G.MIL technologies.

Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL program is a 5G-enabled, heterogeneous network designed to integrate military tactical, strategic, and enterprise networks, and leverage existing telecommunication infrastructure technology. 5G.MIL will be designed to enable interoperability between 5G networks, NextG networks, and operational DOD networks.

Earlier this week, Lockheed Martin and Verizon conducted a joint demonstration using a Verizon private 5G network installed at Lockheed Martin Space’s 5G Test Range in Colorado, connected to a Lockheed Martin open mission system processor running mission applications at the Skunk Works Integration Facility and Test Center in Texas. Initial tests demonstrated situational awareness applications that received Link-16 standard messages and were linked to 5G user devices. 

