Data processing system for UK ships to be supported by Babcock

March 30, 2023

Photo courtesy Babcock

LONDON, United Kingdom. Babcock has won a one-year contract extension to continue support for the U.K. implementation of the U.S. Integrated Broadcast Service, an initiative known as Skysiren, the company announced in a statement.

"Skysiren is part of a UK Five Eyes programme, which provides the UK Armed Forces with near real time intelligence sources in a single broadcast data stream," the statement reads. "Babcock has been installing Skysiren and providing support since 2017. This 12-month extension follows an extremely productive 2022 for the team, involving installations overseas, and on various UK Maritime platforms."

Babcock has installed Skysiren on the Royal Navy's Type 23 frigate. The system involves a tactical data processor that filters Integrated Broadcast Service data via configurable profiles, the statement adds.

"This includes situational awareness, combat identification, and critical threat warnings to enhance platform and force survivability, as well as contributing to greater interoperability with coalition forces," the company says.

