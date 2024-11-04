Military Embedded Systems

EMI connectors for Abrams tanks to be supplied by Mobix Labs

News

November 04, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

EMI connectors for Abrams tanks to be supplied by Mobix Labs

IRVINE, Calif. Connectivity provider Mobix Labs announced that it will be supplying critical electromagnetic interference (EMI) filtered connectors for the U.S. Army’s M-1 Abrams tank program.

Under the terms of the 15-month contract, Mobix Labs says that it will collaborate with an undisclosed Honeywell subcontractor on the project to equip the tank platforms with EMI-protected connectivity solutions for their communications systems.

The technology is important, say company officials, to enabling the M-1 Abrams tank to operate effectively in diverse electromagnetic environments, thereby safeguarding mission success.

 

Featured Companies

Mobix Labs

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Stock image
News
ISR, special operations support to be provided to U.S. Air Force by Odyssey Systems

November 04, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy Honeywell
News
EW program for U.S. Navy gains antenna arrays from Honeywell

November 04, 2024

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: VersaLogic’s Sabertooth AI embedded computer

October 28, 2024

More A.I.
Comms
News
EMI connectors for Abrams tanks to be supplied by Mobix Labs

November 04, 2024

More Comms