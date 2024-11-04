EMI connectors for Abrams tanks to be supplied by Mobix Labs

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

IRVINE, Calif. Connectivity provider Mobix Labs announced that it will be supplying critical electromagnetic interference (EMI) filtered connectors for the U.S. Army’s M-1 Abrams tank program.

Under the terms of the 15-month contract, Mobix Labs says that it will collaborate with an undisclosed Honeywell subcontractor on the project to equip the tank platforms with EMI-protected connectivity solutions for their communications systems.

The technology is important, say company officials, to enabling the M-1 Abrams tank to operate effectively in diverse electromagnetic environments, thereby safeguarding mission success.