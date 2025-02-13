GUEST BLOG: Modernization without disruption -- The deadline to enhance DoD communications

Blog

Stock image Ushering in a new generation of Internet Protocol (IP)-based communications has been a primary goal for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Since the end of 2021, the DoD has been working toward network and voice modernization that relies on IP-based services instead of time division multiplexing (TDM) circuits. The department also set a policy that eliminates the use of TDM and requires the migration of all component mission requirements for transport to IP-based services by March 2025.

The director of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) referenced this transition in his vision for a more unified network, noting that replacing outdated TDM circuits with IP-based infrastructure is a key action. For decades, TDM circuits and services have been central to the DoD’s communications infrastructure. While it has served its purpose well, these legacy systems are costly to maintain and inadequate for today’s communications needs.

Clear communication between teams and personnel will make or break the success of the mission at hand and support warfighters in-theater. Using a holistic approach to properly transitioning to IP-based circuits for communications transmission offers the DoD substantial operational benefits including enhancing command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities; strengthening cybersecurity posture; and preparing the department for future technological advancements.

Voice modernization: crucial to the mission

Implementing IP-based circuit modernization requires a shift in technology, training, culture, operations, and maintenance – understanding the true impacts and benefits of IP-based communication and its further effects are important. IP-based circuits and transmission provide a flexible, scalable, and secure communication environment that enhances mission readiness and supports real-time command and control.

TDM technology replacement has been a long time coming across the industry and many carriers are participating in the dismantling of all TDM-related products and services – as asymmetrical warfare becomes more data-intensive and reliant on real-time communication, the need to replace outdated systems has become essential.

Modernizing DoD’s voice architecture fills the need for users to collaborate from anywhere, at any time, and from any device. In moving to IP-based connections, warfighters can be mobile and connected through the internet with the ability to communicate anywhere. IP-based telecommunications systems enable the warfighter to keep the same phone number, even when moving to a different command, post, station, or base through the use of VoIP endpoints and soft clients.

There is a security benefit to voice modernization as well. Moving to networked systems creates interoperability, enhanced visibility, and added security for communication operations. As cyberattacks grow in complexity, modernizing communication systems is crucial for protecting classified information and ensuring resilient and secure communication. The IP-based DoDIN [Department of Defense Information Network] also enables monitoring, patching, and consistent updating as part of a cybermaintenance routine.

IP-based networks create a higher capability set for users as well, with more advanced and always-connected technologies. Such networking-based use supports operations across new geographic locations and accommodates additional users, which is not possible through TDM due to cabling issues, connection types, or bandwidth limitations.

The robustness and flexibility of IP-based telecommunications networks enable mission support across globally dispersed enterprise environments. As voice modernization across the DoD is transitioning to IP-based approaches, it is essential to have a roadmap in place that enables defense teams to easily and effectively shift use to meet specific mission requirements without disrupting the mission.

Establishing a transition roadmap

The TDM decommissioning process is more than just the standard telephone private branch exchange (PBX) switch. Teams must consider telephone management and accounting systems, voicemail, conference bridge, required ancillary equipment (SYSLOG, backups, network time protocol, domain name systems), 911, and land mobile radio.

The biggest pain point in the whole TDM-to-IP modernization is the fact that defense groups can’t just move the telephone PBX – everything else that interacts with the telephone system has to be migrated onto the same IP-based network. This reality creates an enormous amount of work, followed by a necessity of having all DoD entities interconnecting properly, between different agencies, battalions, program offices, and more.

The physical effort of upgrading to a new system is not difficult, but the process of getting everyone on the same page – clear lines of responsibility for navigating and sifting through hundreds of lines of cybersecurity scans, STIGs [Security Technical Implementation Guides], and additional requirements – is a challenge.

The DoD and its branches must fully understand, operate, and sustain legacy technology, while at the same time using modern technologies to transition with the least amount of risk. The ability to effectively translate the programs and processes from old systems to new, and test them, is key for the continuation of mission operations.

To meet the DoD’s goals on modernization and the migration onto IP-based services by March 2025, defense agencies must use a clear-cut roadmap:

Assessment and planning: Establish a customized plan by conducting a detailed audit of existing TDM systems, aligning stakeholders and performing a business-impact analysis.

Proof of concept and pilot: Validate the selected IP-based solution in a controlled environment with minimal risk and deploy it in a limited pilot.

Incremental rollout and transition: Deploy the IP-based systems across the organization, prioritizing low-risk areas and maintaining service continuity.

Full transition and optimization: Complete the migration of all services and optimize network performance to enhance scalability, speed, and resource efficiency.

Continuous improvement and innovation: Ensure the network evolves with the business, enabling future technologies like 5G and AI [artificial intelligence] to be integrated smoothly.

The modernization process to IP-based systems is not static; transitioning from legacy TDM systems to modern IP-based networks requires a comprehensive and risk-aware approach to ensure operational continuity, minimize disruptions, and remain efficient all while modernizing for the future. TDM systems operate on outdated infrastructure, offer limited scalability, increase cybersecurity risks, and require high maintenance that carries high costs.

DoD leadership has recognized the benefits of transitioning to IP-based communications as a critical step to modernizing communications infrastructure, supporting better decision-making in the defense theater and combat.

Lou Rojas is Senior Director, Marine Corps Business Group at Tyto Athene. Steve Axt is Unified Capabilities Architect at Tyto Athene.

Tyto Athene https://gotyto.com/